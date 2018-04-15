Environment Canada issues freezing rain warning for Ottawa

A messy few days is in store for the National Capital Region and eastern Ontario.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the region. Several millimetres of freezing rain is expected to hit late Sunday afternoon and persist into Monday.

"It does look like that morning commute, that drive in on Monday morning, is certainly going to be impacted by the freezing rain," said Geoff Coulson, warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada.

Between two and four centimetres of snow and ice pellets is set to fall across the region Sunday afternoon, before changing to freezing drizzle in the evening.

"Then a second shot of precipitation starts around midnight and that will be freezing rain again mixed with ice pellets," said Coulson, adding freezing rain will continue throughout much of Monday before changing to rain as temperatures rise to just above the freezing mark.

System could last til mid-week

We won't be saying goodbye to the messy weather until Wednesday, Coulson said.

"This system is so slow moving, we could actually get significant amounts of rain from late Monday afternoon or Monday evening into Tuesday morning. So, this could be another whole phase of this storm system," he said, adding rainfall warnings could be issued as upward of 25 mm is expected between Monday and Tuesday.

That rain will also be falling on top of already slick roads, adding to the slippery conditions.

Looking outside today, it’s hard to believe I saw these on Friday in the Glebe. It is -4° now. W/c -12. Here is our weather timeline. Snow starts near noon. Mixes with/changes to ice pellets lasts into eve. 2-4cm. Fr. rain o/nite into Mon. NE wind 30-50. Bad am commute. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/5XUIPZhYUk">pic.twitter.com/5XUIPZhYUk</a> —@BlacksWeather

Power outages possible

Environment Canada also warned of possible power outages due to the combination of ice accumulation and northeasterly winds gusting at 50 km/h impacting tree limbs and power lines.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous.

The federal agency asked the public to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Flights diverted to Ottawa

This spring storm has already wreaked havoc on Southern Ontario, where more than 35,000 customers are without power as of early Saturday afternoon.

The Ontario Provincial Police is reporting more than 700 crashes due to slippery road conditions.

Flooding is also expected to be an issue for many Southern Ontario communities.

Toronto remained under a freezing rain warning, with Environment Canada saying an ice storm is "likely on Sunday."

Twelve flights were diverted from Toronto to Ottawa on Saturday. On Sunday morning, flights to and from Toronto were also cancelled due to the weather.