The good news: it no longer feels like -32 C with the windchill in Ottawa.

The bad: Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of freezing rain for Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Freezing drizzle could start late Monday afternoon, with freezing rain developing Monday evening and potentially lasting several hours, according to the national weather agency.

Temperatures are expected to climb above the freezing mark overnight, changing the freezing rain over to rain in most areas.

People living near the Ottawa Valley will likely have to deal with freezing rain into early Tuesday, says Environment Canada, since temperatures could take longer to rise there.

The statement covers the Ottawa-Gatineau, Prescott-Russell, Smiths Falls, Kemptville, Renfrew and Cornwall areas.

The temperature in Ottawa is expected to rise to 6 C on Tuesday.