A mix of snow, freezing rain and ice pellets expected Tuesday afternoon and overnight has caused some school bus cancellations in rural Ottawa and the surrounding area.

School bus service has been cancelled for the following boards:

The Upper Canada District School Board.

The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario.

School bus service is partially cancelled — only in rural areas such as Kemptville, Cornwall, Brockville, Carleton Place and Prescott-Russell — for the following boards:

Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est.

Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario.​

