A freezing drizzle advisory is in effect this morning and some rural eastern Ontario school buses have been cancelled for the day.

School bus service has been cancelled for the following boards:

The Upper Canada District School Board.

The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario.

School bus service is partially cancelled — only in rural areas such as Kemptville, Cornwall, Brockville, Carleton Place and Prescott-Russell — for the following boards:

Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est.

Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario.​

School buses are running in Ottawa, Gatineau and Renfrew County, but there may be some delays.

Visit our school bus cancellations page for more details.