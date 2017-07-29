If fire-breathing dragon machines aren't your thing, we have these fun ideas for your weekend instead...

Night Market Chinatown

The sun rises behind the Chinatown arch in Ottawa on June 28, 2016. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

As part of Ottawa Asian Fest, this is the final night market of the summer. Food vendors from across the province are on hand, including favourites such as Hong Kong Bubble Waffles, Squid on a Stick and CHATIME Bubble Tea. You can also try your hand at karaoke.

Where: Somerset Street between Bronson Avenue and Arthur Street.

Saturday, July 29 - 12 p.m. to Midnight.

Sunday, July 30 - 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.​

Ottawa Free Tours

Take a free tour of Ottawa this summer and learn about the city's dark and violent past.

Meet at the National War Memorial and be a tourist in your own city. You'll learn about the sometimes violent and seedy past that helped build this town of lumberjacks and politicians.

Where: National War Memorial.

Saturday and Sundays at 11 a.m.

Length: 2 hours.

Free but tips are encouraged.

The Ottawa Beavers and Banshees Rugby Football Club's Club Day

Catch a day's worth of rugby action at Twin Elm Rugby Park in south Nepean on Saturday. (Facebook)

Watch all five teams from the Beavers and Banshees play back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back games Saturday against other teams from the region as they hold a fund-raising chili lunch to support their junior programs.