If you're looking for something to keep the kids busy this weekend but don't want to break the bank, here are a few fun, free, family-friendly activities in and around Ottawa.

If your kids are into Superman and Spiderman, head to your local comic book shop on Saturday for the annual Free Comic Book Day.

Thousands of stores across Canada and the United States hand out comic books on the first Saturday in May — including several stores in Ottawa.

The Ottawa Public Library is also getting in on the action. The Ruth E. Dickinson branch at 100 Malvern Dr. is hosting a free, event Saturday afternoon with Canadian comic creators Meags Fitzgerald, Ryan North and Josephine Rioux.



The event will kick off at 1 p.m. with trivia, comic-themed crafts, an illustration workshop for teens, and speakers. Wizard's Tower will be on site with comics to give away.

Downtown Carleton Place businesses are also planning to celebrate Free Comic Book Day by handing out 9,000 comics.

As part of the Canada 150 celebrations in the capital, embassies and high commissions are showing off their countries' cultures with a series of free events at Lansdowne Park through the spring and summer.

This weekend Mexico is in the spotlight, and the Horticulture Building will be transformed into a Mexico pavilion.

You can take a tour of the country, watch performances and enjoy Mexican cuisine.

Saturday, May 6: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 7: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This is the 10th year for Jane's Walk in Ottawa and Gatineau, guided tours inspired by influential urban thinker Jane Jacobs. (The Canadian Press)

2017 marks the 10th year for Jane's Walk in Ottawa and Gatineau — a weekend festival of free neighbourhood walking tours.

You can take part in some of the nearly 60 walks happening Saturday and Sunday. The walks are led by local Ottawans who are passionate about showing off their city — on foot.

The walks are all free and take place in different locations across the city throughout the weekend.