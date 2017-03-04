Feeling cooped up and looking for something to do with the kids this weekend? We have some free suggestions to get you out of the house.

March 4 and 5

Festival Plaza, Ottawa City Hall

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Canada 150 Great Canadian Maple Festival kicked off on Friday night at the Festival Plaza at Ottawa City Hall and the events continue all weekend long.

The festival is a celebration of everything maple — from maple syrup to poutine topped with maple bacon.

There will also be live entertainment, a kids' fun zone, craft beer gardens, chainsaw carving, a lumberjack competition and a pancake breakfast.

Rideau Hall skating rink

12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday

Just because the canal is closed, doesn't mean you can't enjoy some terrific skating in a uniquely Canadian environment.

The skating rink at Rideau Hall is open on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. until March 26, 2017, weather permitting.

The 121-year-old building was originally used as a dairy building where cheese and butter were produced. (Hillary Johnstone/CBC News)

And this year, visitors to the Rideau Hall skating rink can also enjoy the new winter pavilion — a warm place to lace up your skates, and take in a bit of history.

The winter pavilion also houses a new exhibition on the history of winter sports and festivities.

Rideau Canal Locks, Major's Hill Park

Saturday evening — gates open at 4 p.m.

The locks at the Rideau Canal next to the Chateau Laurier have been transformed into a downhill ice track with twists and turns for the Crashed Ice competition this weekend.

Downhill skaters will race down the track at high speeds and you can take in all the breakneck action for free.

There will be multiple viewing areas around the track with large screens showing the races from every angle.