The weekend weather is finally looking cooperative for some outdoor summer fun. Whether it's an outdoor movie screening, celebrating Ukrainian culture or jamming with a local musician, here are some fun things to do with your family on Saturday and Sunday.

Outdoor movie screenings

There are three different movie screenings happening in Centretown this Saturday.

Capital Pop-Up Cinema is partnering with Sparks Street to show The Princess Bride on a giant inflatable screen.

Admission is free, but you can rent an inflatable couch for $5 and purchase popcorn for $2.

When: Saturday, July 22, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Sparks Street, between O'Connor and Metcalfe.

The second movie screening is provided by Centretown Movies Outdoor Film Festival.

School of Rock will begin at 9 p.m. in Dundonald Park, so bring something comfortable to sit on. The Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society will be doing a special presentation before the screening.

When: Saturday, July 22, at 9 p.m.

Where: Dundonald Park on Somerset Street West between Bay and Lyon.

If you want to catch an outdoor movie in French, head over to Parc Moussette in Gatineau.

Chantez is scheduled to show when the sun starts to go down, but there will be a portable rock climbing wall and inflatables in the park to entertain kids before the movie begins.

When: Saturday, July 22, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Parc Moussette on Boulevard de Lucerne, near rue Saint-Dominique.

Free movie screenings will fill Ottawa's streets this weekend as the weather finally seems to cooperate. (CBC)

Ukrainian festival

Singing, dancing, food and cultural presentations will be going on all weekend at the Ukrainian Credit Union Stage.

Traditional wares will be available at the marketplace, stop in for a tour of the church and do crafts with the kids. Stop by the cooking station to learn how to make perogies.

Workshops include egg painting and Ukrainian beading tutorials. A full schedule can be found here.

Entry is free and the event is for all ages.

When: Saturday, July 22 from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Sunday July 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Where: 952 Green Valley Cres. at the St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic National Shrine.

The Ukrainian festival will take place in the area surrounding this church near Baseline Road and Prince of Wales Drive. (Google Maps)

Jesse Stewart at The Record Centre

Local musician and percussionist Jesse Stewart will be at The Record Centre in Hintonburg on Sunday.

He'll be using a range of uncommon instruments to put on his show, including waterphones, handpans and special flutes.

Admission is free and the event is child friendly.

When: Sunday, July 23 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Where: The Record Centre, 1099 Wellington St W.​