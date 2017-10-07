For those who celebrate the holiday, Thanksgiving is traditionally a time to gather with family and friends over a meal. But not everyone is so fortunate.

If you're unable to be with loved ones for the holiday, a number of organizations are hosting lunches where you can meet some new people and enjoy a scrumptious meal (or two).

Sunday

Sir Guy Carleton Secondary School

The school is also holding its 26th annual lunch from noon until 2 p.m.

Students and staff at the school make the meal and school buses pick up people to join the meal at 11:30 a.m. from the Giant Tiger on Dumaurier Avenue, the Ottawa Mission on Waller Street, the Booth Centre on George Street, the YMCA on Argyle Avenue and the Salvation Army at 171 George St.

Salvation Army

Both the public and shelter residents will be able to grab a meal at the Salvation Army. The Ottawa Booth Centre is opening its doors to shelter residents from noon to 5 p.m. and to the public from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. They are expecting between 400 and 500 people.

Shepherds of Good Hope

It won't be the traditional turkey, but the not-for-profit is holding a ham lunch with sides and pumpkin pie for dessert from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their downtown location.

Monday

Ottawa Mission

The mission`s annual Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings is being held between 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. in their dining room.

The meal includes:

Oven roasted turkey.

Stuffing.

Baked ham.

Mashed potatoes.

Corn niblets/roasted red pepper.

Green beans Almandine.

Assorted pies.

Dinner rolls.

Giblet gravy.

Last year, more than 2,700 meals were served.

Christ Church Cathedral

Dinners Unlimited is hosting a ham lunch, along with dessert and musical entertainment, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the cathedral.

They are still looking for dessert donations, which can be dropped off any time after 9 a.m. that day.