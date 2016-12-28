You've probably been so busy counting down the days until Christmas that you didn't realize the new year is almost upon us. With 2017 peeking its head around the corner, here are some free activities the whole family can enjoy on New Year's Eve.

1. Parliament Hill Party

This New Year's Eve will usher in Canada's 150th birthday, and there's no better place to help launch our sesquicentennial year than Parliament Hill. The celebrations start at 7:00 p.m. with a Peace Tower Carillon concert. Ottawa's own Julie Nesrallah will sing of the national anthem. Fireworks and live music begin at 8:17 p.m., also known as 20:17 (get it?). You'll be able to get a great view of the fireworks at various locations on both sides of the Ottawa River, including the Canadian Museum of History and Major's Hill Park.

Canadian stars including Brett Kissel and Carly Rae Jepsen take the stage until midnight when the sky will be illuminated with a second round of fireworks. For more information, visit the Canadian Heritage website.

2. Hogman-eh!

The Scottish Society of Ottawa is throwing its fifth annual Hogmanay at Lansdowne's Aberdeen Pavilion. Hogmanay is what the Scots call New Year's Eve, and Ottawa's version will include music (with headliners, The Barra MacNeils), dancing, skating, food and drink, and activities for children. There will be two countdowns: one at the family-friendly hour of 7 p.m. to countdown with the folks Scotland, and another at midnight to ring in the Canadian New Year. Admission is free. Expect numerous renditions of Auld Lang Syne. For more information, visit the Hogman-eh! website.

Canadian national figure skating champion Alaine Chartrand skates on the outdoor rink at Lansdowne Park, where the Scottish Society of Ottawa will host Hogman-eh! (CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

3. City Hall Countdown to 2017

There is no city in Canada making as big a deal of 2017 as Ottawa. So it makes sense that there are plenty of festivities planned at Ottawa City Hall. The activities start at 5:30 p.m. with a barbecue (free hot dogs while quantities last, as well as coffee and hot chocolate). Watch the lighting of the five-metre high 2017 cauldron in Marion Dewar Plaza while skating on the Rink of Dreams, and then help form a human chain through downtown Ottawa. For more information, visit Ottawa 2017's website.

4. Rick Chiarelli's Centrepointe party

For the past quarter-century, College ward Coun. Rick Chiarelli has been hosting a family-friendly, alcohol-free New Year's Eve party.

Coun. Rick Chiarelli is hosting his 26th annual alcohol-free New Year's Eve party at Ben Franklin Place. (CBC)