If you're looking for something to do with the kids this weekend, why not head to an outdoor rink in the valley, celebrate the Chinese lunar new year, or try to set a world record by building a snowman at Lansdowne Park?

Festival of Outdoor Rinks

The second annual Festival of Outdoor Rinks takes place this weekend at rinks throughout the Ottawa Valley.

Many of the rinks are hosting their winter carnival events over the same weekend. Events at different rinks include carnival games, pick-up shinny, open skates, toboggan races and other entertainment.

There is no cost to attend the events at any of the rinks in the festival.

The rinks participating this year are:

Barry's Bay Outdoor Rink.

Braeside RA Centre.

Calabogie Community Centre.

Combermere Outdoor Rink.

Dacre Outdoor Rink.

Deep River Outdoor Rink.

Douglas Outdoor Rink.

Foresters Falls Outdoor Rink.

Horton Community Centre.

Killaloe Outdoor Rink.

Ma-te-way Park.

Madawaska Community Centre.

Maison des Jeunes (Fort Coulonge).

McNab Public School.

Rankin Culture & Recreation Centre.

Round Lake Recreation Centre.

Whitney Outdoor Rink.

White Lake Outdoor Rink.

Wilno Rink.

Check the website for details on the events at each of the rinks.

Snowman world record challenge

Want to try and set a world record in Ottawa this weekend? Join hundreds of other people at Lansdowne Park and help build the most snowmen in an hour.

The challenge begins at 11 a.m. at TD Place. You can register a team yourself or just show up.

Chinatown's 2017 special lunar new year celebration

(Image courtesy www.ottawachinatown.ca)

Chinatown is hosting a special Lunar New Year celebration this weekend.

On Sunday, Feb. 12, you can meet the King of Good Fortune (accompanied by drummers) between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on the streets of Chinatown.

"The King" will be in restaurants and on the street giving away 2017 lucky red envelopes with his best wishes to children he meets.

Book reading for Black History Month

February is Black History Month and the Ottawa Public Library is hosting a number of events to mark the occasion — including an event just for kids.

Children's Stories in the Diaspora will take place on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Nepean Centrepointe Branch as part of a partnership between the Ottawa Public Library and Black History Ottawa.

Members of Ottawa's black community will read children's stories written by black authors from the diaspora.

Books will be on display and a local bookseller will have books for sale on site.

Have an free family-friendly event you'd like to include in our list? Send us an email.