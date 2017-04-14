The holiday long weekend is a time to eat and be merry with friends and family, but that's not always possible for many people in Ottawa. So a number of goodwill organizations will be hosting free Easter dinners this weekend for those in need of food and company.

Good Friday

Shepherds of Good Hope

The Shepherds of Good Hope will serve an Easter-themed lunch every day the long weekend starting Friday, April 14 at 233 Murray St. It's open to the public each day. The Shepherds will serve an Easter dinner to residents and clients on Sunday.

Easter Sunday

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army Ottawa Booth Centre is expecting upwards of 600 people at its Easter dinner on Sunday, April 16. It's open to the community from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in four different sittings at 171 George St. It will include turkey and all the trimmings.

Easter Monday

Ottawa Mission

The Mission's special Easter dinner will be served on Monday, April 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Mission's dining room at 35 Waller St. Organizers expect to serve around 2,800 meals during this event.

Here's the menu:

More than 1,000 kilograms of roast beef.

2,800 Yorkshire puddings.

190 litres of gravy.

2,800 baked potatoes.

115 kilograms of glazed baby carrots.

115 kilograms of peas.

100 vegetarian quiche.

350 assorted pies.

Christ Church Cathedral

Dinners Unlimited is hosting an Easter meal Monday at the Christ Church Cathedral at 414 Sparks St. It runs from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday and is available to those who are vulnerable in the community.