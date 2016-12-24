The holidays can be a stressful time of the year, and it causes even more anxiety if you're struggling to make ends meet.

Spending hours in the kitchen slaving over a meal worth hundreds of dollars isn't always realistic.

Luckily some charitable restaurants and organizations offer up turkey with all the fixings – free of charge.

Christmas Eve:

Operation Big Turkey sets up dinner at five different locations around the city on Dec. 24.

The traditional dinner is their specialty, but they also offer vegetarian and lactose-free options for those with dietary restrictions. This meal is free of charge and no reservation is required.

Locations:

1, Overbrook Community Centre

33 Quill St. from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

2. Albion Heatherington Recreation Centre

1560 Heatherington Rd. from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

3. Jack Purcell Community Centre

320 Jack Purcell Ln. from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

4. Carlington Recreation Centre

1520 Caldwell Ave. from 3:30 p.m to 5:30 p.m.

5. Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre

102 Greenview Ave. from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day:

St. Peter & St. Paul Anglican Church Ottawa

Where: 227 Elgin St.

When: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (dinner served between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.)

The church is welcoming all who want to share food, festivities and good cheer on Christmas. The open-house-style event will last all afternoon and into the evening. Relax, eat good food, listen to carols and socialize. A reminder to bring indoor shoes, as all outerwear must be checked before entering the church. Visit their website for more information.

Ottawa Freedom Centre

Where: 265 Montreal Rd.

When: Dinner served at 5 p.m.

Join the Vanier community in a celebration of the holidays. The Freedom Centre offers this free Christmas dinner each year. They gather the food through community donations, then invite everyone back to share the meal together. To see the flyer, visit their website.

Heart & Crown

Where: 67 Clarence St.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For 24 years, the Heart & Crown has been serving a community Christmas dinner to the people of Ottawa. Stop in during the afternoon for a free meal and entertainment at their ByWard Market location. Check out their Facebook page for more information.

The Carleton Tavern

Where: 223 Armstrong St.

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Like the Heart & Crown, the Carleton Tavern has been a staple of the Christmas season for the past 15 years. Last year they served over 1,200 dinners. Along with providing food, the tavern collects winter clothing, like hats, mittens and scarves, to donate to the needy. Their Facebook page has additional information.