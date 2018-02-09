A man in his 20s was killed when his vehicle rolled over and hit a hydro pole in rural south Ottawa early Friday morning.

Ottawa paramedics said they were called to the single-vehicle rollover on Franktown Road near the Riverbend Golf & Country Club around 1:30 a.m.

Ottawa firefighters said when they arrived, the vehicle was on its side in a ditch with hydro wires across it, requiring Hydro Ottawa to help secure the scene.

When emergency crews were able to get to the vehicle, paramedics said they found two men in their 20s.

One was declared dead at the scene, while the other was not injured, said paramedics.

Ottawa police are investigating and have closed Franktown Road from Dwyer Hill Road to Skeel Court.