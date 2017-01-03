Mauril Bélanger's former campaign manager — and former Member of Parliament himself — is vying to represent Ottawa-Vanier in the House of Commons.

On Tuesday Francis LeBlanc said the Liberal Party of Canada gave him the OK to run for the nomination for the seat, which was left vacant with Bélanger's death.

LeBlanc previously served as MP for Cape Breton Highlands-Canso in Nova Scotia from 1988 to 1993.

"I know Ottawa-Vanier well," LeBlanc said in a release. "It has been my home for more than 20 years. My wife, businesswoman Marlene Shepherd, and I raised our family here."

LeBlanc said improving the riding's housing stock, promoting business, addressing the truck traffic in Lowertown and helping those with addiction are his top priorities for Ottawa-Vanier.

"We need to make our streets safer and ensure that those people of our community who are struggling with addiction receive the care that they need," he said.

Bélanger, the long-serving Liberal member of Parliament for Ottawa-Vanier, died in August from Lou Gehrig's disease.