4 men arrested after stabbing in Gatineau

Police arrested four men after a stabbing in Gatineau early Saturday morning.

Two men, ages 18 and 27, were injured around 2:30 a.m. on Leduc Street in Old Hull.

The victims were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Gatineau police said.

Police arrested two men from Gatineau, one man from Maniwaki and one man from Ottawa.

Currently a portion of Leduc Street, Wellington Street and Portage Drive are closed to traffic while police investigate.