4 men arrested after stabbing in Gatineau

Police arrested four men after a stabbing in Gatineau early Saturday morning.

2 men were injured early Saturday morning

CBC News ·
Two men were stabbed on April 28, 2018 around 2:30 a.m. in Old Hull. (Stephane Beaudoin/CBC)

Two men, ages 18 and 27, were injured around 2:30 a.m. on Leduc Street in Old Hull. 

The victims were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Gatineau police said. 

Police arrested two men from Gatineau, one man from Maniwaki and one man from Ottawa. 

Currently a portion of Leduc Street, Wellington Street and Portage Drive are closed to traffic while police investigate.

