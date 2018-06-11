Here are 4 books Ottawa teens think you should read this summer

Four of Ottawa's teen readers are recommending the one book they think teenagers should read when schools shut their doors for the summer.

This past week, they defended their chosen titles on CBC Radio's All in a Day.

They were asked to make a compelling case to convince other teens to read their books, which range from timeless classics to modern novels.

Here's what the four students suggested.

Ummaimah Ahmed said she can relate to Ponyboy Curtis in S.E. Hinton's The Outsider. (CBC Radio's All in a Day)

The Outsiders (1967)

S.E. Hinton's The Outsiders is a book every teen can connect with, says Ummaimah Ahmed, a Grade 12 student at Ridgemont High School.

"The Outsiders is such a timeless tale," Ahmed told All in a Day host Alan Neal.

"They're taking about discrimination within social class and [how] that discrimination can really be translated into any [other] sort of discrimination."

The coming-of-age novel tells the story of a group of young, low-income boys who create a gang called The Greasers and end up in a deep-seated rivalry with The Socs, a gang of wealthier kids from the other side of town.

The book's protagonist, Ponyboy Curtis, is an avid reader who grew up with his two brothers in a poor area of town without his parents.

Ahmed said that much like Ponyboy, she's also faced discrimination as a young Muslim woman — and that's why she's able to relate to him.

"It's interesting to see a kid who is in such a violent atmosphere, and he's living in such discrimination — yet he can sit down and appreciate the poetry of Robert Frost or read books about horses," Ahmed said.

"He's not this violent, heartless boy. He's just a teenager who unfortunately grew up in these circumstances."

Sarah Ham, a student at John McCrae Secondary School, said all teens should read The Picture Of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde. (CBC Radio's All in a Day)

The Picture of Dorian Gray (1890)

Voracious reader Sarah Ham thinks all teens should read Oscar Wilde's The Picture of Dorian Gray, calling it a rare classic novel that fuses fantasy and philosophy.

"Yes, it's from the 1890s, but the themes are still relevant today. Because essentially it's a coming-of-age story," said Ham, a student at John McCrae Secondary School.

"Dorian Gray has a fantastical element, and today a lot of books that teens are into have fantasy in them. And so it's not too far of a jump."

The novel is about a young man whose portrait magically bears all the consequences of his immoral and treacherous behaviour, allowing him to appear youthful and innocent.

The novel delves into philosophical ideas about beauty and morality.

"We're [teenagers] entering this world of adulthood where we have freedom like Dorian Gray," Ham told All in a Day.

"We're entering this world of freedom, but we also need to recognize we're entering a world of responsibility."

Quinten Alberta, a student at Sir Wilfrid Laurier High School, thinks everyone should read The Saddest Girl In The World by Cathy Glass. (CBC Radio's All in a Day)

The Saddest Girl In The World (2009)

The book Quinten Alberta chose is a personal one.

The Sir Wilfrid Laurier High School student recommends The Saddest Girl In The World so that others can understand what it's like to grow up in a foster home.

"It's about foster care, and even though some people can't relate to the book ... it's very compelling and intriguing," Alberta told All in a Day.

"[When you] suggest it to them and then they read it ... they actually understand what I'm going through."

The book by Cathy Glass tells the author's own story about caring for her ten-year-old foster child Donna.

The young, haunted and sullen girl clashes with her foster mother, while secretly wishing to return to a permanent home.

Alberta, who's currently living in a group home with seven other teens, says the novel reminds him of his own childhood and his relationship with his first foster mother.

"Donna is a little girl screaming out for help and acting violent towards people just to beg for attention. And that's me when I was younger," Alberta said.

An avid reader, Alberta said he reads roughly 30 books a month. It gives him the opportunity to visit other lives and worlds and experiences different situations.

Adeola Egbeyemi, who started the book club at Colonel By Secondary School, is recommending that teens in the city pick up The Scorpion Rules by Ontario author Erin Bow. (CBC Radio's All in a Day)

The Scorpion Rules (2015)

Adeola Egbeyemi says all teens must read The Scorpion Rules, an apocalyptic novel about the children of world leaders, held hostage in an attempt to keep the peace.

"It sounds like a very grim [book] but when you are actually reading it, it's humorous." said Egbeyemi, a Grade 12 student at Colonel By Secondary School.

Set in Saskatchewan, the book is actually written by Ontario-based author Erin Bow.

The novel's protagonist is one the children kept hostage in order to prevent world leaders from engaging in war.

Egbeyemi said that for many readers who like dystopian fiction, the book is a must-read because it's so well-written and its plot is so unexpected.