A new peer support program in Ottawa is helping transgender and gender-diverse people access health-care services, and it's being run by people within the community.

The pilot program, Foundations and Pathways Ottawa (FPO), is launching on Saturday, and it's the first of its kind in Ottawa.

FPO was created by transgender and gender-diverse people for others like them in the Ottawa area. It's a collaboration between Trans Health Information Ottawa (THIO), Planned Parenthood and Kind, an LGBTQ resource centre.

THIO member Fae Johnstone said it's still difficult for transgender people to find health-care services that address their specific needs.

"The reality is that a lot of trans folk still have a negative experience accessing traditional health services. A lot of the time they just need a peer to talk to and process some of their experiences, and a lot of folks just don't trust traditional health-care services to do that, or do it in a way that is trans-affirming," she said.

It’s happening!!! We are so so thrilled to announce the public launch of the Foundations and Pathways Ottawa project! Peer support & health navigation BY & FOR trans + gender diverse folks! Come celebrate with us on Saturday! #trans #genderdiverse #ottcity #community pic.twitter.com/99dV9M2XCm — @THIOttawa

Peer support workers will inform people about services they can access, like how to find doctors who understand trans issues, where to go for counselling, and even transition-related health care.

Although the focus will be on health care, peer support workers will also provide information on shelters and employment opportunities.

FPO will operate from the Planned Parenthood and Kind building on Somerset Street, and will offer group sessions or one-on-one counselling with a peer support worker.

The project started back in March when it received close to $75,000 in funding from the Ontario Trillium Foundation. The grant will end in March 2018, but Johnstone says they are actively looking for new funding to keep the project going.

'By us, for us'

Thane Robyn is another core member at THIO and has been involved with the peer support program. He said it's important that there's a "by us, for us" mentality behind the project.

"The beautiful thing is that because this peer support is delivered by other trans and gender diverse folks, we've gone through things. We've experienced these things, we can relate, and we can empathize. We can say, "This is where you can go, these are some of the options, and these might be some of the barriers."

Johnstone said organizers have been rigorously training their peer support workers and reaching out to other local organizations to work alongside FPO.

Robyn said he's excited the community finally has this funded program.

"We will continue to be here, we will continue to be trans and we will continue to work to shift things," he said.

The Foundation and Pathways Ottawa will officially launch at City Hall at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Following the launch there will be a closed meeting for trans and gender diverse people at the Planned Parenthood and Kind building.