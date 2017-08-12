Beloved hockey leader and former Ottawa Senators general manager Bryan Murray died Saturday morning at the age of 74 after battling stage 4 colon cancer since 2014.

The team announced his passing in a written statement, saying Murray died surrounded by his family and friends.

Murray coached a whopping 1,239 NHL games during his 35 years with the league.

"Bryan was one of the greatest men that the game of hockey has ever known, and also a great father, mentor and teacher," Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk said in the statement.

"We extend our sincere condolences to his wife, Geri, daughters, Heide and Brittany and the entire Murray family on their loss."

The Sens posted a touching video in memory of Murray on Twitter Saturday.

People in Ottawa and abroad also mourned his loss, including on social media.

I met Bryan Murray in 1980, my first year covering sports. Have yet to meet a finer person in the business. Condolences to family, friends — @CCtsn

Always a leader even in illness, he never knew but he helped many of us — @PaulDup88279262

I was very saddened to hear of the passing of Bryan Murray. He was a key architect of many of the Senators' successes. — @JimWatsonOttawa

Other local sports teams expressed their condolences on Twitter.

Sens players also took to Twitter after learning the news.

CBC Ottawa's sports reporter Dan Seguin also reflected on covering Murray over the years.