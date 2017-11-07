With the municipal election now less than a year away, Ottawa has its first confirmed challenger for a seat at the council table.

Raylene Lang-Dion plans to run for office in Alta Vista after receiving permission last month from the Public Service Commission of Canada to take an unpaid leave of absence from her federal government job.

Lang-Dion is a former chair of Equal Voice, a national organization dedicated to encouraging women to run for elected office at all levels of Canadian politics.

Candidates planning to stand for the Oct 22, 2018, city election cannot officially register until May 1. Until then, they are not allowed to raise — or spend — any money on a campaign.

But there's nothing to stop potential candidates from speaking to people about their intention to run for office, going door-to-door or holding coffee parties, as long as they don't give out pamphlets or buttons or anything else that costs money.

And that's exactly what Lang-Dion is doing.

Incumbent also running

"I know what I think the issues are, but I want to hear what others have to say about what matters to them," she said in a brief interview.

Lang-Dion was twice national chair of Equal Voice, and was co-founder of the organization's local chapter. Both were volunteer positions.

Alta Vista incumbent Jean Cloutier also plans to run next year.

"I've enjoyed my first term of council tremendously," Cloutier wrote in an emailed statement sent from his personal account, as incumbents are not allowed to use city resources for their re-election campaigns.

"It is a privilege to serve residents of Alta Vista, many of whom have encouraged me to seek re-election."