The inaugural season of a skating path through the woods just recently began, but thousands of people have already been drawn to it.

The trail is located in Lac-des-Loups, Que., about an hour-long drive northwest of downtown Ottawa.

It's three metres wide and three kilometres long. There's also a changing room that looks somewhat like a sugar shack.

"It's very enclosed. The trees are right beside the trail and the branches are right over [it]. In some places it's a canopy, you can't even see the skies, the trees are right over on top of you," says owner Dave Mayer.

"We started up and it just snowballed. We can't believe the response we're getting."

On New Year's Day about 500 people dropped in. Overall, attendance has been about double or triple what they expected, Mayer says.

Listen to Ottawa Morning interviews with staff and customers here.