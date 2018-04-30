Ottawa can expect normal spring runoff this year

The group that monitors the Ottawa River water flows says the region can expect water levels and flow to increase this week as the weather warms, but says conditions won't be anything like last year's record-breaking spring flooding.

Rainfall and snowmelt runoff from the north continues to fill reservoirs in that part of the Ottawa River basin, according to a forecast this week from the Ottawa River Regulation and Planning Board.

It cautions that water levels can rise rapidly at times and that residents living along the shores of the Ottawa River could see minor flooding in low-lying areas.

But based on the current snow on the ground and the weather forecast, water levels and flows are expected to remain within the normal range of fluctuations for this time of year, the board said.

That's far different from last year, when a record-breaking amount of rain fell in the Ottawa region in May, causing rivers to burst their banks and flood hundreds of homes in low-lying parts of Gatineau and Ottawa.

Conservation authorities advise caution near river banks

Though conditions are expected to be within the normal range for this time of year, local conservation authorities are still cautioning people to be careful near some rivers due to high water levels.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is predicting warm temperatures for a few weeks in the Ottawa River basin, leading to spring runoff in the northern and central areas of the Ottawa River basin, according to a water safety statement from the South Nation Conservation Authority.

Melting snow and and the resulting runoff is likely to produce high-water levels and flooding in low-lying areas, the group said in a statement Monday.

It also advised people to be cautious at slippery river banks and to make sure children are aware of the dangers of getting too close. The statement remains in effect for a week.

A Rideau Valley Conservation Authority flood warning update said no flooding should occur in the lower area of the Rideau River watershed downstream of Smiths Falls, but water levels are expected to increase later this week.

Bobs Lake and Christie Lake continue to be a flood risk, with higher levels on Christie Lake expected due to water releases from Bobs Lake to control its levels.

"No rain today or Tuesday will help but, if rain forecast for Wednesday and beyond is received, levels on both lakes can be expected to increase again," the Rideau Valley Conservation Authority said.