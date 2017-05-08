Monday's going to feel a bit out-of-the-ordinary in Ottawa-Gatineau, as rising flood waters have forced many local agencies and organizations to change plans on short notice.

Here a rundown of how things are different today. Many of the changes will affect Gatineau residents, in particular.

Federal and provincial buildings in Gatineau, from government offices to the Canadian Museum of History, are closed.

The City of Gatineau has closed municipal buildings, including libraries and sports centres.

Gatineau and Hull hospitals have cancelled non-urgent procedures and surgeries.

The ferry over the Ottawa River in Quyon, Que., remains closed until further notice.

People who take Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) will be able to ride the bus for free from Monday to Friday, as the City of Gatineau attempts to cut down on congestion.

The City of Ottawa will not collect garbage on flooded streets in Constance Bay, but residents can put their trash on a nearby unaffected street.

Boulevard Fournier in Gatineau at 6:45. Crews raised road level with gravel just after Lady Aberdeeen bridge pic.twitter.com/kaHVTRcy7G — @GiacomoPanico

Students could also see numerous changes Monday:

The Western Quebec School Board has closed elementary and secondary schools in Gatineau, Chelsea, and Onslow, as well as its adult vocational training centres.

The Commission scolaire des Draveurs has closed its schools and its administrative offices, as has the

Commission des scolaire Portages-de-l'Outaouais. Ottawa-Carleton District School Board schools are expected to be open, although the board is advising that buses may be delayed due to road conditions.

Monday morning classes have been cancelled at the Outaouais campus of the University of Québec.

Classes are still taking place at the University of Ottawa, although the university said in a Facebook post it was "monitoring the situation very closely."

Roads in affected areas will also likely remain closed, along with stretches of the National Capital Commission bike and pedestrian pathways along the Ottawa River.