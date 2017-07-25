Monday's heavy rain caused a few problems across the Ottawa region and eastern Ontario, but also created some opportunities for fun.

About 79 mm of rain fell at the Ottawa airport throughout the day, according to Environment Canada data.

That broke the rain record for July 24 in the city, which was previously set in 1987 when 59 mm fell.

The Brockville, Ont., area appeared to get the worst of it Monday, with 102.6 mm recorded.

'Out for a rip' in a ditch

But it wasn't all bad.

In the rural south Ottawa community of Osgoode, Colin St. Jean recorded a cellphone video of his neighbour Scott Faris paddling a canoe in a ditch at the corner of Owen and White Spruce streets.

Only in Canada, folks:

And David Gill of Manotick, another community in rural south Ottawa, shared this lovely summertime selfie:

Gill calls this photo 'Ottawa 2017 Summer Fashion Statement.' Good one, Gill! (David Gill)

Section of Rideau Canal closed

High waters closed the Rideau Canal Monday from the Newboro locks near Westport, Ont., to the Kingston Mills locks north of Kingston, Ont.

The section of the canal remained closed Tuesday morning.

In Kingston, police said Gardiners Road was closed between Development Drive and Golden Mile Road due to flooding at an underpass, and residents were warned to "proceed with caution" along Bath Road near Frontenac Mall due to deep water.

Gardiners Road reopened later Monday afternoon, but not before an elderly man passed the barricade and ended up stranded in deep water. A Kingston Police officer is now under investigation for allegedly berating the man.

Gardiners Rd has cleared of water and debris and is now open. — @cityofkingston

Dalton Avenue was also closed between Division Street and Sir John A. Macdonald Boulevard due to flooding, but reopened Monday evening.

In Brockville, city staff said flood waters closed Centennial Road between Stewart Boulevard and Windsor Drive, near the Buells Creek Reservoir.

California Avenue was also closed from Parkedale Avenue to Waltham Road, and from Laurier Boulevard to Centennial Road, but both sections reopened Tuesday morning.