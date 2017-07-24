A flood watch has been issued for parts of eastern Ontario with up to 100 millimetres expected to fall across the region by Tuesday morning.

The Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority issued a flood watch for the Buells Creek Reservoir and Butler's Creek areas after Brockville received 90 millimetres of rain since Sunday afternoon.

In a release, the conservation authority said flooding could occur in the low-lying areas around the creeks and near the Detention Basin between Laurier Boulevard and the Memorial Centre.

Brockville Police said several roads have been closed because of flooding near the Buells Creek Reservoir.

Centennial Road in #Brockville between Stewart Blvd and Windsor Drive closed due to #flooding — @TomFournier42

ATTENTION: Centennial road is closed between Stewart Blvd and Windsor-due to flooding #Onstorm #Brockville @HometownTV12 @RecorderTimes pic.twitter.com/bvYnC6vkAW — @BPS_News

Anyone in these areas is asked to be careful and avoid fast-moving water and remove any items that could be in a flood-prone area.

Brockville and Kingston under rainfall warnings

Both the Brockville and Kingston areas are under rainfall warnings.

Kingston Police are also warning people to avoid already flooded areas, including Dalton Avenue between Division Street and Sir John A Macdonald Boulevard, and Gardiners Road between Development Drive and Golden Mile Road.

Warning: Dalton Av is shut down between Division St and Sir John A MacDonald Blvd due to flooding. Please find alternate route. #ygk — @KingstonPolice