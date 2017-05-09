The City of Ottawa will be hosting three public information sessions today for people with questions about about insurance and other flood-related concerns.

Representatives from the Insurance Bureau of Canada, the Canadian Red Cross, and the Ontario Ministry of Municipal Affairs — which oversees the provincial disaster relief program — will be in the city for three one-hour sessions at the following locations:

Nepean Sportsplex, Hall C and D (1701 Woodroffe Ave.) from 1-2 p.m.

R.J. Kennedy Arena, Main Hall (1115 Dunning Rd.) from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Fitzroy Harbour Communtity Centre (100 Clifford Campbell St.) from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The sessions will also be attended by officials with Ottawa Public Health and the City of Ottawa's public works and environmental services department.

For people who can't attend Tuesday's sessions, a fourth meeting will take place Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Constance and Buckham's Bay Community Centre at 262 Len Purcell Dr.

As of Monday morning, 310 homes in Ottawa had been directly affected by flooding — the majority in the city's West Carleton-March ward — and 75 families have been displaced.

Mayor Jim Watson has said the city will not declare a state of emergency.