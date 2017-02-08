After increasingly hearing about rats being spotted in public parks and on city streets, two Ottawa councillors have asked staff to report back on the city's rodent population.

Councillors Mathieu Fleury and Allan Hubley tabled an inquiry at the end of Wednesday's council meeting, asking what the city is doing "to resolve community concerns relating to rodents in the public realm."

The inquiry also asks whether the city is tracking the "rat and rodent population" and whether there has been a significant increase in the rats running rampant since the city stopped using pesticides.

If staff is not tracking the rat population, the councillors would like them to start — possibly by using cameras in the sewers.

"We know other municipalities such as Windsor are looking at municipally-funded rat control programs," the councillors wrote in their inquiry.

"Education is always helpful, but what concrete measures can we take to reduce the significant number of rats in the future, for example, in the sewers?"