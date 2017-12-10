Some of Canada's most-renowned culinary artists paired up with local food trucks and Indigenous chefs on Parliament Hill this weekend to offer tastes of a few Arctic delicacies.

Flavours of the North was a free food sampling event held Saturday and Sunday as part of this year's Canada 150 celebrations.

Thousands of people sampled several dishes such as bannock, smoked Arctic char chowder and Arctic berry gelato.

Many also took in cooking demonstrations by Susur Lee, Vikram Vij and other well-known Canadian chefs.

Browse our photo gallery below.

Bannock bakes in pans over an open fire during Flavours of the North on Parliament Hill. (Leah Hansen/CBC)

Bannock wrapped around sticks bakes over an open pit fire on Parliament Hill during this year's Flavours of the North. (Leah Hansen/CBC)

Steaming hot bannock, fresh off the fire, is served to some of the thousands of people who came out to this weekend's event. (Leah Hansen/CBC)

A volunteer serves smoked Arctic char chowder during Flavours of the North on Sunday. (Leah Hansen/CBC)

Chefs Cezin Nottaway (left) and Susur Lee (right) pose ahead of a cooking demonstration Sunday afternoon. (Leah Hansen/CBC)

Susur Lee prepares ingredients ahead of his Sunday afternoon cooking demonstration. (Leah Hansen/CBC)