Ottawa and eastern Ontario see all kinds of weather, but usually not on the same day.
But it's been that kind of Friday. At 9 a.m. the temperature was 12 C and it was raining. Much of the snow built up from a deep freeze winter had been melting, forming puddles on roads and leading to falling ice and snow from roofs.
Report from our maintenance crew: The rain and warmer temperatures have flooded most of the Skateway & created pockets of open water. It is closed until further notice. PLEASE, do not venture on the ice. pic.twitter.com/OJUFHI2cQD—
@NCC_Skateway
Then, around noon, the temperature began to plummet.
By 1 p.m. it was 4 C. By 4 p.m. it was –3 C and freezing rain was falling.
Ottawa Police reported 20 collisions in the afternoon, including seven "fender-benders" in parking lots.
That’s about right. pic.twitter.com/fhGJD2iFX6—
@amkfoote
This is Petawawa/CFB Petawawa near Noon .... it just went to total ice within a hr. or so ...anything that is driven on/walked on is very hazardous .... pic.twitter.com/ScQ0SZsPD8—
@greggsymonds
I'm up in Wakefield @DougHempstead and it's a bowling alley of death out here. Very slippery.—
@heymisner
It’s a skating rink outside. Be careful!!! #ottweather—
@jessicaeritou
Then the snow started to fall. By 8:30 p.m., the temperature had dropped to –11 C, with a windchill that made it feel like minus 21.
The temperature was expected to drop to –15 C overnight.
Carlingwood is a ghost town tonight! @BlacksWeather @weathernetwork #onstorm #ottweather #onweather #snowstorm #drivesafe pic.twitter.com/6hXC2WyKbi—
@LorienBoreham