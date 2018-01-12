Ottawa and eastern Ontario see all kinds of weather, but usually not on the same day.

But it's been that kind of Friday. At 9 a.m. the temperature was 12 C and it was raining. Much of the snow built up from a deep freeze winter had been melting, forming puddles on roads and leading to falling ice and snow from roofs.

Ice through wind shield, Jan. 12, 2018

Ice from a roof fell and shattered the wind shield of a car in Hull Friday morning as unseasonably warm temperatures melted much of the ice and snow. The warm weather didn't last long, however. (Jean-Francois Chevrier/CBC)

Water from melting snow drains

Water from melting snow drained into sewers in Hull on Friday morning, before temperatures dropped in the afternoon. (Jean-Francois Chevrier/CBC)

Then, around noon, the temperature began to plummet.

By 1 p.m. it was 4 C. By 4 p.m. it was –3 C and freezing rain was falling.

Ottawa Police reported 20 collisions in the afternoon, including seven "fender-benders" in parking lots.

Then the snow started to fall. By 8:30 p.m., the temperature had dropped to –11 C, with a windchill that made it feel like minus 21.

The temperature was expected to drop to –15 C overnight.

Parliament Hill Jan. 12, 2018

By 8:30 p.m. Friday night, the temperature in Ottawa had dropped to -11 C, with a windchill that made it feel like -20. (Darren Major/CBC)