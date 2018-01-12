Ottawa and eastern Ontario see all kinds of weather, but usually not on the same day.

But it's been that kind of Friday. At 9 a.m. the temperature was 12 C and it was raining. Much of the snow built up from a deep freeze winter had been melting, forming puddles on roads and leading to falling ice and snow from roofs.

Ice from a roof fell and shattered the wind shield of a car in Hull Friday morning as unseasonably warm temperatures melted much of the ice and snow. The warm weather didn't last long, however. (Jean-Francois Chevrier/CBC)

Water from melting snow drained into sewers in Hull on Friday morning, before temperatures dropped in the afternoon. (Jean-Francois Chevrier/CBC)

Report from our maintenance crew: The rain and warmer temperatures have flooded most of the Skateway & created pockets of open water. It is closed until further notice. PLEASE, do not venture on the ice. pic.twitter.com/OJUFHI2cQD — @NCC_Skateway

Then, around noon, the temperature began to plummet.

By 1 p.m. it was 4 C. By 4 p.m. it was –3 C and freezing rain was falling.

Ottawa Police reported 20 collisions in the afternoon, including seven "fender-benders" in parking lots.

This is Petawawa/CFB Petawawa near Noon .... it just went to total ice within a hr. or so ...anything that is driven on/walked on is very hazardous .... pic.twitter.com/ScQ0SZsPD8 — @greggsymonds

I'm up in Wakefield @DougHempstead and it's a bowling alley of death out here. Very slippery. — @heymisner

It’s a skating rink outside. Be careful!!! #ottweather — @jessicaeritou

Then the snow started to fall. By 8:30 p.m., the temperature had dropped to –11 C, with a windchill that made it feel like minus 21.

The temperature was expected to drop to –15 C overnight.