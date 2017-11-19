The first major snowfall of the year always comes as a little bit of a shock — even when we know it's coming.

People in the Ottawa area woke up Sunday morning to temperatures hovering around –3 C and snow blanketing the ground.

We asked you to share your photos of the Sunday snowfall. Here's what you sent us.

Winter snow has arrived #Greely #Manotick areas |VIEW @BlacksWeather photos today Sun+Mon 11am CBCTV + send new pics pic.twitter.com/PtCBrE3qUm — @adele_martel

Instant Winter Wonderland in Ottawa. ❄️ Snow tapers off this am. Wind gusts 40+. High -1°. Low o/nite a chilly -9°. Mainly sunny ☀️Mon & a chilly -3° w/a bit of a breeze in the am. Much milder Tues means this snow will melt. Reports that untreated roads r slippery. Be safe. pic.twitter.com/uNkAkTfMO8 — @BlacksWeather

Cat insisted on going out this morning. Lasted about 3 minutes 😸☃️ #ottawa #WinterWonderland pic.twitter.com/kuvDS5q1uw — @BarbShantz

Well this is nice compared to #biking home last night in the freezing rain #Ottawa #myottawa #ottwx @BlacksWeather @CBCOttawa @CanGeo #gabesimages #westboro #westborovillage pic.twitter.com/RlX7YAZ4jO — @ggrivettcarnac