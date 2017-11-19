The first major snowfall of the year always comes as a little bit of a shock — even when we know it's coming.
People in the Ottawa area woke up Sunday morning to temperatures hovering around –3 C and snow blanketing the ground.
We asked you to share your photos of the Sunday snowfall. Here's what you sent us.
Winter snow has arrived #Greely #Manotick areas |VIEW @BlacksWeather photos today Sun+Mon 11am CBCTV + send new pics pic.twitter.com/PtCBrE3qUm—
@adele_martel
Instant Winter Wonderland in Ottawa. ❄️ Snow tapers off this am. Wind gusts 40+. High -1°. Low o/nite a chilly -9°. Mainly sunny ☀️Mon & a chilly -3° w/a bit of a breeze in the am. Much milder Tues means this snow will melt. Reports that untreated roads r slippery. Be safe. pic.twitter.com/uNkAkTfMO8—
@BlacksWeather
Cat insisted on going out this morning. Lasted about 3 minutes 😸☃️ #ottawa #WinterWonderland pic.twitter.com/kuvDS5q1uw—
@BarbShantz
Well this is nice compared to #biking home last night in the freezing rain #Ottawa #myottawa #ottwx @BlacksWeather @CBCOttawa @CanGeo #gabesimages #westboro #westborovillage pic.twitter.com/RlX7YAZ4jO—
@ggrivettcarnac
Before coffee. That was a mistake… pic.twitter.com/4y79bH88Tn—
@JThomasLambert
@dev1ne1
@JCaprii
It’s here - another view 😢 #ottawa @BlacksWeather pic.twitter.com/yySkIG4IdJ—
@vmchick
#RezLife pic.twitter.com/XA4UAf2eac—
@laurabone_