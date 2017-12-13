Temperatures in the minus double digits and biting wind can only mean one thing in Ottawa in December: a chance of frostbite.

Ottawa Public Health issued its first frostbite advisory of the season Wednesday.

When the wind chill hits –25, the risk of frostbite increases substantially, according to the Ottawa Public Health website.

Wednesday's temperatures are hovering around –12 C with a wind chill making those temperatures feel close to the frostbite advisory mark of –25.

When the wind chill reaches – 35, it's important to take precautions against the cold.

Ottawa Public Health says layering up and making sure to cover exposed skin is key to keep the cold away if you have to be outside.