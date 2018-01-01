Ottawa's first baby of 2018 is a girl! Tia Mirna Rabaa was born at 12:24 a.m. at the Queensway Carleton Hospital.

"The first baby of a new year is always exciting. It reminds us of the hope we have for our community, and the potential inside each and every one of us," said Tom Schonberg, the hospital's president and chief executive officer in a news release.

"We wish the family much health and happiness."

The newborn girl weighed 3.415 kilograms and is the youngest of four children. Her siblings are Talal, 20, Gabriella,18, and Hanna, 2.

In the Outaouais, the first baby of the year was also a girl. Isla Mackelly was born at 3:17 a.m. at L'Hôpital de Gatineau, weighing 4.309 kg. Her parents are Brennan Kelly and Katherine Mackenzie.