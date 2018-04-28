Firefighters tackle 2 blazes in Ottawa-Gatineau

A man was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a Vanier home Saturday morning.

Ottawa Fire Services managed to control the fire shortly after it took place around 5:30 a.m. inside a triplex on Shakespeare Street.

The fire was confined to one unit. One occupant was treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation.

A fire investigator is at the scene.

Gatineau fire

One person is displaced after a separate fire broke out at a Gatineau home Friday evening.

Gatineau Fire Services were called to a house at 176 Garnier Street at approximately 6 p.m. Friday.

When firefighters arrived, thick smoke was coming out of the building through the windows and the roof.

Fire officials say the blaze was caused by an unattended pan of oil left on a stove.

No one was hurt. The damages are estimated to be $62,000.