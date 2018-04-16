2 firefighters battling Stittsville blaze taken to hospital

Two firefighters were taken to hospital while battling a house fire in Stittsville Monday afternoon.

The fire crews were called to 24 Snowberry Way after a report of an electrical fire in the home's basement, according to Ottawa Fire Services spokesperson Danielle Cardinal.

Crews were battling the two-alarm blaze when two firefighters need to be rescued from the building, Cardinal said. They were taken to hospital. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

SNOWBERRY UPDATE: Fire crews remain on scene to extinguish 2nd Alarm fire. 1 occupant received assessment by <a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaParamedic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaParamedic</a> not transported and 2 firefighters were transported to hospital. <a href="https://twitter.com/ChiefPingitore?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChiefPingitore</a> is with the injured parties. Residents are to avoid the area <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/S5XMIUZsSW">pic.twitter.com/S5XMIUZsSW</a> —@OttFire

A resident of the home was also assessed for injuries but was not transported to hospital.

Crews remain on the scene to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area of Snowberry Way and Henry Goulburn Way and are asking residents in the neighbourhood to keep their vehicles in their laneway or garage and stay off the road.