Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze on Gladstone Avenue

Ottawa Fire Services is investigating after a heavy blaze destroyed parts of a three-storey home on Gladstone Avenue just past midnight Sunday.

Ottawa Fire Services received multiple calls reporting heavy flames at the rear of the home's third floor on 1039 Gladstone Ave.

Firefighters have extinguished the main body of fire. Crews are opening up the roof and top floor ceilings checking for extension. Salvage operations are underway on the lower floors.

Occupants were forced to leave the home and were provided assistance through emergency services. No injuries were reported.

The Ottawa Police Service and the Ottawa Paramedic Service were at the scene to provide assistance.

Ottawa Fire Services is continuing to investigate the cause.