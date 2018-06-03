Skip to Main Content
Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze on Gladstone Avenue

Ottawa firefighters battled a blaze at a three-storey home on Gladstone Avenue just past midnight Sunday.

Ottawa Fire Services is investigating the cause

Firefighters responded to a blaze at 1039 Gladstone Ave. just past midnight Sunday. (Scott Stilborn)

Ottawa Fire Services is investigating after a heavy blaze destroyed parts of a three-storey home on Gladstone Avenue just past midnight Sunday. 

Ottawa Fire Services received multiple calls reporting heavy flames at the rear of the home's third floor on 1039 Gladstone Ave.

Occupants were forced to leave the home and were provided assistance through emergency services. No injuries were reported. 

The Ottawa Police Service and the Ottawa Paramedic Service were at the scene to provide assistance. 

Ottawa Fire Services is continuing to investigate the cause. 

