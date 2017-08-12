One firefighter was burned while responding to a fire that sent one other person to hospital near Tunney's Pasture overnight.

A detached home at 227 Carleton Ave., just east of Island Park Drive, caught fire at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Crews were called to the scene after the home's sole occupant reported seeing smoke, Ottawa Fire Services said in a media release.

Paramedics sent the occupant to hospital, after he complained about inhaling smoke.

Firefighters declared the fire under control at 3:21 a.m. and said they would continue "overhaul operations" at the home.

The firefighter who was injured was sent to hospital with minor burns.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.