Four children and two adults are temporarily homeless after fire broke out at a rowhouse in Vanier Sunday morning.

Crews were called to 223 Whitton Cres. around 8:10 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about a bedroom fire, Ottawa Fire Services said.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke in the home and worked quickly to put the fire out, said the fire department.

No one was injured in the blaze.

The fire is now under investigation, Ottawa Fire Services said. Damages are estimated at $50,000.