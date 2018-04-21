Overnight fire destroys Gatineau warehouse

Thirty-seven firefighters spent four hours controlling a fire that destroyed a commercial warehouse near Masson-Angers in east Gatineau around midnight Saturday.

When firefighters responded to the scene at 221 Montreal Rd. the entire warehouse was covered in flames at 12:16 a.m.

Gatineau firefighters said several equipment and heavy vehicles were used because of the fire's magnitude and the presence of propane gas and gasoline.

The amount of damages is not yet known.

Fire strikes Stittsville home

Ottawa Fire Services were also called to a house fire overnight in Stittsville.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 5:15 a.m. at a two-storey home at 18 Granite Ridge Dr. Crews safely evacuated the home and said in a news release there were no injuries.

The fire is under investigation.