Fire tears through Orléans strip mall
As many as 8 businesses damaged in Saturday afternoon blaze
As many as eight businesses have been damaged by a fire that tore through an Orléans strip mall Saturday afternoon.
Multiple 911 calls came in at around 12:30 p.m. that a fire had broke out at the mall at 2095 St. Joseph Blvd., Ottawa Fire Services said in a media release.
Firefighters fought the blaze for more than an hour before declaring it under control at 1:48 p.m.
The fire damaged between six and eight businesses, the fire department said. There were also "non-critical" injuries to civilians, they added.
Damage is estimated at "a couple million dollars," the fire department said.
Investigator on scene
The strip mall is home to a number of small businesses, including a consignment shop, a nail salon, a Turkish restaurant and an upholsterer.
An Ottawa fire investigator has been dispatched to determine the cause of the blaze.
All roads near the scene of Saturday's fire have been reopened.