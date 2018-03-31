Fire tears through Orléans strip mall

Skip to Main Content
As many as eight businesses have been damaged by a fire that tore through an Orléans strip mall Saturday afternoon.

As many as eight businesses have been damaged after fire broke out at a strip mall on St. Joseph Boulevard Saturday afternoon, Ottawa Fire Services said. (CBC)

Multiple 911 calls came in at around 12:30 p.m. that a fire had broke out at the mall at 2095 St. Joseph Blvd., Ottawa Fire Services said in a media release.

Firefighters fought the blaze for more than an hour before declaring it under control at 1:48 p.m.

Fire crews work on the roof of a strip mall in Orléans after a blaze broke out March 31, 2018. (CBC)

The fire damaged between six and eight businesses, the fire department said. There were also "non-critical" injuries to civilians, they added.

Damage is estimated at "a couple million dollars," the fire department said.

Investigator on scene

The strip mall is home to a number of small businesses, including a consignment shop, a nail salon, a Turkish restaurant and an upholsterer.

An Ottawa fire investigator has been dispatched to determine the cause of the blaze.

All roads near the scene of Saturday's fire have been reopened.

