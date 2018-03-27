Fire reported at St. Anthony of Padua church

Ottawa firefighters are on scene after receiving a call about a smoky "haze" at St. Anthony of Padua church in Little Italy.

The emergency call came in at 3:07 p.m., said Ottawa fire spokesperson Danielle Cardinal.

Upon arriving on scene, firefighters declared a working fire in the annex of the church.

It's unclear whether there was anyone in the church when the fire broke out. The emergency call came from outside the building and there have been no injuries reported, Cardinal said.

Firefighters declared the fire under control at 3:22 p.m. and remain on scene to ventilate smoke in the main part of the building, she said.

A smoky haze lingers in St. Anthony of Padua chuch in Little Italy after a fire broke out in the church's annex on March 27, 2018. (Ottawa Fire Services)

Northbound Booth Street is closed between Gladstone Avenue and Raymond Street, while Gladstone is closed in both directions between Preston and Bell streets, according to police.

St. Anthony's church has been the victim of fire twice in its history — once in 1913 and again in 1929.