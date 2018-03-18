A family of eight is displaced after a two-alarm fire broke out in a townhouse on Russell Road Saturday evening.

The fire at at 1767 Russell Road took place shortly before 8:30 p.m., according to Ottawa Fire Services.

Fire services received a 911 call that a fire broke out in one of the bathrooms of a townhouse, just a few blocks from the Canada Science and Technology Museum. The fire spread to the roof of the home.

Firefighters remained on the scene, but no injuries were reported.

The occupants were displaced because of the extent of the damage to the home. The amount of damage is not known at the moment.

A fire inspector has been requested.