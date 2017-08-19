About 120 people were evacuated from a four-storey apartment complex in Gatineau after a fire broke out there Saturday afternoon.

Eleven fire trucks were sent to the 60-unit building at 565 Rue de Pointe-Gatineau shortly after 2:30 p.m., the city's fire department said.

The residents were all able to return to the building, save for one person who has been temporarily displaced, fire officials said.

The fire was brought under control in about an hour.

Damage to the building is estimated at $60,000.



