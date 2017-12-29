Ottawa firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a house on Richmond Road just before noon Friday.

It happened at 89 Richmond Rd., near Island Park Drive, at about 11:50 a.m.

Crews had the fire contained and extinguished within two hours, according to a news release issued by the fire department.

An initial search of the building confirmed there was no one inside. Smoke was seen billowing from the roof of the home.

Heavy fire conditions inside prompted firefighters to use a defensive attack and prevent the fire from spreading to neighbouring buildings.

The fire department also called in additional crews to help deal with the extreme cold. OC Transpo provided buses for people to warm up.

Traffic around Richmond Road and Island Park Drive was temporarily diverted by Ottawa police.

Another quick job by @OttFire pic.twitter.com/yxLGhR0vJT — @JLeiper

They’re still getting water on it. pic.twitter.com/yNkkIynW1t — @JLeiper