One person was sent to hospital after suffering burns and smoke inhalation in an early morning residential fire on Meadowlands Drive.

Ottawa police and firefighters responded at 4:27 a.m. Monday to a call on the fifth floor of a six-floor apartment building in the 1100 block of Meadowlands Drive.

Meadowlands Drive was closed between Hogan Street and Fisher Avenue for a little over an hour before re-opening the road to vehicle traffic.

The fire, which Ottawa Fire Services ruled accidental, was limited to the living room and the estimated damage is $50,000.