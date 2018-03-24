Two people are displaced after a fire broke out in a Gatineau home Friday night, which police say the believe to be of criminal origin.

Gatineau fire services were called to a multi-housing unit at 9 Saint-Etienne around 10:45 p.m.

No one was in the house at the time but neighbouring homes were evacuated, Gatineau fire services said in a press release.

Most residents were able to return home after fire services controlled the blaze. Red Cross provided care to two of the people displaced.

The investigation has been transferred to Gatineau police services.

The amount of damages is estimated to be $137,000.