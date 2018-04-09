Fire damages Napoli's Pizza

A two-alarm fire broke out at Napoli's Pizza on Richmond Road Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the west-end pizzeria near Island Park Drive around 12:45 p.m. after a report of smoke on the roof.

Firefighters were completing an "extensive" overhaul of the building because of the fire, according to spokesperson Danielle Cardinal.

There were no injuries reported, she added.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a 2nd Alarm fire at 81 Richmond Road in Westboro. Crews have contained the fire to the roof and a portion of the 2nd floor at the rear. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottcity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottcity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottfire</a> <a href="https://t.co/m3lkiQ9AHo">pic.twitter.com/m3lkiQ9AHo</a> —@OFSFirePhoto

In December, Ottawa firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire in the same block.

Richmond Road was closed Monday afternoon between Patricia Avenue and Island Park Drive, Ottawa police said.