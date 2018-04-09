Skip to Main Content
Fire damages Napoli's Pizza

No injuries reported, fire services say

CBC News ·
A two-alarm fire broke out at Napoli's Pizza at 81 Richmond Rd. Monday afternoon. (Scott Stilborn/Twitter)

A two-alarm fire broke out at Napoli's Pizza on Richmond Road Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the west-end pizzeria near Island Park Drive around 12:45 p.m. after a report of smoke on the roof.  

Firefighters were completing an "extensive" overhaul of the building because of the fire, according to spokesperson Danielle Cardinal.

There were no injuries reported, she added.

In December, Ottawa firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire in the same block.

Richmond Road was closed Monday afternoon between Patricia Avenue and Island Park Drive, Ottawa police said.

