Ottawa firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a commercial building in the city's east end.

Crews were called to 1333 Michael St. at 9:19 p.m. after a 911 caller reported smoke billowing from the building, Ottawa Fire Services said in a media release.

As of 10 p.m., firefighters were still working to bring the fire under control.

Ottawa firefighters on scene of a 2-Alarm fire at 1333 Michael Street. Building is a 1 storey commercial structure housing multiple business.#ottnews #ottfire #ottcity pic.twitter.com/NZScoojWtf — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) January 15, 2018

No injuries have been reported, the fire department said.

A fire investigator has also been dispatched to the scene.