A mutli-vehicle garage caught fire and was put out by firefighters New Year's Day just outside the rural south Ottawa community of Metcalfe.

Ottawa Fire Services responded to a 911 call at about 11:26 a.m. Monday after a fire broke out at the detached, two-storey garage at 8701 Victoria St., near 9th Line Road.

Flames were coming out of the garage, the 911 caller reported.

Firefighters arrived and brought the flames under control a few minutes before noon, the department said in a news release.

Investigators are working on determining the fire's cause.

No injuries were reported. A damage estimate wasn't immediately available.