Ottawa firefighters extinguished a fire on the second floor of a three-storey residential building in Kanata Sunday morning.

Fire crews were called to 4000 Hungerford Gate around 9:45 a.m. and had the fire under control about 15 minutes later, according to Ottawa Fire Services.

There were no reported injuries, but one person and their dog have been displaced by the fire.

Neither the cause of the fire nor the cost of the damage is known at this time.

An investigator remains on the scene.