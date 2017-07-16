Fire destroyed a vacant barn and an abandoned car in south Ottawa near Metcalfe Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters received several 911 calls around 4:30 p.m. reporting a fire in the 7100 block of Bank Street, Ottawa Fire Services said in a media release.

The entire barn was on fire when crews arrived on scene along with an abandoned vehicle next to the building.

Nearby buildings were also exposed to the flames, but no one was injured, firefighters said.

Firefighters are opening up the roof of the building next to the barn to check for possible fire extension. pic.twitter.com/CV7U3VKi4K — @OFSFirePhoto

Firefighters said an investigator was sent to the scene Saturday afternoon.

There's no estimate yet on how much damage the fire caused.